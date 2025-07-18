South Africa rolls out mpox vaccination programme to curb spread

Johannesburg, July 18 As more laboratory-confirmed mpox cases continue to be detected in South Africa, the National Department of Health has announced plans to commence vaccination to curb the spread of the disease.

"Vaccination helps control the spread of this preventable and manageable disease, with vaccinated individuals being protected from infection and from developing severe complications," Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said on Wednesday.

Following the recent detection of two new cases in the Western Cape and Gauteng, the department said the mpox vaccine would be made available in the three most affected provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the department, 10 mpox cases have been recorded since the start of 2025. The outbreak in South Africa began in May 2024, with over 20 cases reported since then.

Residents of the three most affected provinces will be able to access the vaccine at public health facilities.

"Members of the public are urged to be extra vigilant for mpox symptoms, and those who suspect they are at risk of infection are advised to consult their nearest health facility or healthcare provider for screening and testing, and to find out if they are eligible for this life-saving vaccination," Mohale said.

Mohale further said that vaccine priority would be given to those at high risk of contracting the disease. This includes people who have been in contact with mpox patients, individuals who engage in sex with multiple partners, and those who travel to countries with high numbers of mpox cases. Vaccination will also be offered to pregnant women and children over the age of two, according to Mohale, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa's health department received about 10,500 doses of the mpox vaccine from the Africa Centres for Disease Control through the Access and Allocation Mechanism for Mpox, as part of efforts to combat outbreaks across the African continent. The mechanism was established by the World Health Organization in coordination with its members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor