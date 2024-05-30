South Korea, US hold virtual meeting on telemedicine industry

Seoul, May 30 South Korea held a virtual meeting with the US on Thursday to enhance mutual understanding of their respective telemedicine industries and explore areas of cooperation, officials said.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the session with some 30 companies from both countries followed up on the South Korea-US Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD) held in March, Yonhap news agency reported.

The SCCD is a regular ministerial forum designed to discuss the promotion of resilient supply chains for key products, including semiconductors, batteries, and critical minerals.

The event came as the demand for mobile-based telemedicine services is anticipated to grow down the road amid the rapidly ageing population.

"South Korea has high potential in the digital health sector on the back of its vast amount of clinical data and advanced information technology," an official from the industry ministry said.

"The ministry is seeking to support the commercialisation of related products and services while fostering experts to establish the industrial ecosystem for the digital health sector," the official added.

