Southern Star AWWA chief Komal Seth hails work of Army’s artificial limb centre

Pune, Dec 29 Komal Seth, Regional President, Southern Star AWWA, visited the Artificial Limb Centre, Pune, on Monday and appreciated the work being done by it for the amputees, an official of the Indian Army’s Southern Command said.

“She commended the dedicated team at ALC for restoring mobility, confidence, and dignity to the amputees, reflecting the spirit of resilience that defines the fraternity,” an official said on X.

“Regional President, Southern Star AWWA felicitated the battle casualties and inaugurated a statue of a Blade Runner on ALC Cross Road. The statue is a symbol that celebrates the spirit of amputee #Paralympians of the Armed Forces and depicts speed, courage, and the will to rise higher after every setback,” the official said.

The visit of the RPA reaffirmed Southern Star AWWA’s mission to stand beside soldiers and families at every stage, fostering care, capability, and confidence through empathy and compassion-driven initiatives, it said.

Army Wives Welfare Association’s (AWWA) chapter for the Indian Army's Southern Command is a vibrant organisation focused on welfare, empowerment, and community building for army families in Southern India, especially in Pune.

Earlier, as part of the Army’s commitment to nurturing holistic growth and shaping responsible, confident, and capable future leaders, the Southern Command hosted Naib Subedar Jasmine, World Boxing Championship Gold Medallist, said an official on X on December 27.

The boxer interacted with children and their parents from the Agnibaaz Division, delivering a powerful motivational session on the value of sports, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle, said the official.

She encouraged the young audience to dream big, persevere through challenges, and believe in their potential. Sharing moving glimpses from her own journey, she engaged warmly with the children, answering questions, offering guidance, and inspiring confidence.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence, in its post shared on social media handle, highlighted the power of Archer Subedar Tarundeep Rai, Padma Shri awardee of the 5/8 Gorkha Rifles.

“Across his 28-year-long journey as an archer, he reveals how military discipline, relentless training, tough setbacks, and a deep sense of service shaped him to dream and achieve big. This is not just a sports story- it’s a lesson in endurance and commitment to the Tricolour,” said the Ministry in a post on Sunday.

