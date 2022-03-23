Spain relaxes Covid curbs

Madrid, March 23 Spain announced that people with Covid-19 will no longer have to remain in quarantine for seven days if they are asymptomatic, or have only mild symptoms.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the country's Public Health Commission, attended by the Health Ministry and representatives of the country's 17 Autonomous Communities.

It will come into effect on March 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of that date, diagnostic tests will also cease to be obligatory for all possible Covid cases. They will only be required for vulnerable people (those over 60, pregnant or with immune deficiency issues), or those working in vulnerable environments such as health and social care.

For cases presenting only light symptoms, the Health Ministry recommends continued use of face masks and social distancing.

