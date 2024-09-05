Spinal cord injuries have become more common than ever, say experts

New Delhi, Sep 5 Spinal cord injury, one of the most devastating injuries to the human body, is becoming more common than ever, said experts on Thursday.

Spinal Cord Injury Day is celebrated each year on September 5 to bring about awareness about the spinal cord.

The spine is the backbone of the human body and maintaining its health is crucial for overall well-being, said the health experts.

“With the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, poor posture habits, and the rise of technology use, spinal issues have become more common than ever,” Dr Arvind Kulkarni, Head - Spinal Surgeon, Mumbai Spine Scoliosis and Disc Replacement Centre, told IANS.

The incidence of spinal cord injury in India is estimated to be around 20 per million with 2,500 fresh cases added every year. The condition is no longer limited to older adults but is increasingly affecting younger groups.

“Spinal issues have significantly increased as a result of sedentary lifestyles brought on by longer screen times and more desk jobs. The prevalence of chronic back pain and neck problems, commonly known as "tech neck," has increased as more people develop bad postural patterns when using mobile devices or working at computers,” Kulkarni said.

“There is a concerning trend of spine problems among young people as a result of improper posture and excessive usage of laptops, tablets, and mobiles, highlighting the need for early intervention and education on proper spinal care,” the doctor added.

Minimally invasive techniques are becoming more common due to breakthroughs in spinal surgery. Compared to traditional operations, these methods have shorter recovery times, fewer risks, and less discomfort after surgery, which makes them a popular choice for many patients. However, high costs remain a concern.

“While there are several new treatments for the spinal cord injury management including spinal cord stimulator, diaphragmatic stimulation and also experimental medicines, affordability is a major concern for patients in India,” Dr. Bibhudendu Mohapatra, Associate Director, Spine Services, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi.

“I would like to see a day where all these technologies are available in our country at an affordable rate so that more and more patients can use it and get a better outcome from the spinal cord injury,” he added.

To maintain good spinal health, the experts suggested awareness of the right posture, regular exercise, healthy weight management, mindful movement, and hydration and nutrition.

