Sri Lanka to raise disability allowance from the 2025 budget

Colombo, Dec 6 The Sri Lankan government plans to increase the allowance for disabled individuals to Rs 10,000 rupees (approximately $35) from the current Rs 7,500 rupees (about $26), Sugath Wasantha de Silva, the south Asian Island country's first visually impaired Member of Parliament, announced during his maiden parliamentary speech on Friday.

He stated that this increase will take effect in the 2025 budget. The government's broader goal over the next five years is to socially empower the disabled community and provide training to help them become active participants in the country's workforce.

De Silva noted that Sri Lanka ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2016. However, successive governments have failed to enact the necessary legislation to implement it effectively, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also announced plans to reduce taxes on equipment that facilitates easier living for differently abled individuals over the next five years.

He added that measures will be taken to ensure that disabled people have specialised access to all government buildings and public transportation.

