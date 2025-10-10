Stress Management Tips: 5 Expert-Recommended Ways to Relieve Stress Anytime, Anywhere

Mind his a rent less space for thought which leads to heavy stress. Stress is your body's and mind's response to feeling threatened or challenged. Because life is full of unexpected events, stress can happen at any time and in any place. To get relief from unwanted stress we have some expert tips.

Counselling Psychologist Aakriti Bhanjo of Rocket Health suggests simple stress-relief techniques. She shared few tips with HT were she said likens the need for stress management to car maintenance: "In today's fast-paced world, our minds are often overwhelmed. Like a car needing servicing, our minds require intentional pauses to recharge and guide us through life."

Breathing technique: 4-7-8 Breathing technique is the method in which you have to hold your breath for 7 seconds, and finally breathe out for 8 seconds. Repeating this cycle 3-5 times can help activate your body’s rest and digest system. Progressive Muscle Relaxation: Systematically tense and release different muscle groups, starting in a quiet space. Focus on one area, like flexing your calves, holding the tension briefly, then releasing. Repeat with other muscle groups to enhance relaxation awareness. Drawing or doodling: Doodling can help ground you in the present moment when stressed. Squeeze Hug: Wrap your arms around yourself and gently squeeze for 20-30 seconds, breathing slowly. Rocking gently can also enhance the effect. Walking : A 10-minute mindful walk can make a lot of difference.

This practice involves slow walking, focusing on the sensation of your feet grounding, synchronizing breath with steps if comfortable.Integrating stress management into your daily routine builds resilience, enabling you to navigate stressful moments with greater ease.