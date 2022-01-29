Stressed mothers drink more during work from home in lockdown: Study

Researchers have found that mothers under the age of 50, who were working from home during the lockdown were most likely to increase their alcohol consumption.

The study has been published in the 'Frontiers in Psychiatry Journal'.

"Our study found those who consumed more alcohol during lockdown were likely to continue post lockdown," said lead author Dr Zaheer Hia.

Hia analysed the results from surveys completed by 37,206 adults across 38 countries, including New Zealand, Australia and the US, between 17 April and 25 June 2020 for the study.

He looked at reports of alcohol purchases and use as well as other outcomes. The study showed some people's drinking increased (20.2 per cent), some decreased (17.6 per cent) and the remainder stayed at the same level.

The biggest self-reported drinkers were those who had stocked up on alcohol ahead of the lockdown. The researchers found that more than half of respondents (53.3 per cent) were experiencing psychological distress during the early pandemic period.

Female gender, age under 50, higher educational attainment, living with children, working from home and psychological distress were all independently associated with increased alcohol use in lockdown.

The analysis concluded increased psychological distress in lockdown led to increased alcohol consumption, especially among women with children working from home during the lockdown.

Hia advised people not to stock up on alcohol.

"If you stock up, you feel like drinking more and if you have nothing to do, you will keep drinking. Rather than stocking up, it's important to be aware of your mental wellbeing and choose more positive coping mechanisms, like exercise, a creative hobby or seeking out family and professional support," he said.

"And it's important to be aware of what help is available, such as helplines and mental health support, whether it's on the phone or online," he added.

Another finding was that people with a history of alcohol dependency were likely to relapse in lockdown. Recommendations arising from the research included greater mental health support during lockdowns and screening for harmful alcohol use, along with ongoing support for alcohol addiction during and after lockdowns.

It could be useful to formulate policies around alcohol marketing and sales during the pandemic to limit harm, the paper concluded.

"Alcohol misuse also increases susceptibility to Covid-19 infection through changes in the respiratory system and impairing the body's immune system," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

