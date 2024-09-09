Strike by over 2,500 doctors hit OPD services across Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 9 Medical services in state-run hospitals in AAP-ruled Punjab, largely in rural areas, were severely affected on Monday, following a strike by over 2,500 doctors over demands, including reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme and safety measures.

However, emergency and intensive care units (ICUs) were exempted from the strike.

The indefinite strike call initially to keep outpatient departments (OPDs) shut for three hours from 8 a.m. till September 11 was given by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association after the failure of the talks with the government.

The government has appealed to the doctors to defer the strike and sought some more time.

Dr Akhil Sarin, president of the PCMSA, has warned that if the government fails to address their demands, there will be a complete suspension of health services from September 12.

“Initially, we had planned to fully suspend the OPD services from September 9 but decided to limit it after the government’s request to moderate the strike until our meeting with the cabinet sub-committee, led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, on September 11,” he said.

Last week the talks between the PCMSA and the government remained inconclusive over demands, including the issuance of notification on the reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme and provisions of security for healthcare workers.

Even meetings of the PCMSA with Health Minister Balbir Singh last week remained inconclusive.

According to the PCMSA, the reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme is non-negotiable as it is aimed at restoring the regular salary of the medical officers who had been part since the inception of the cadre.

The PCMSA says the current number of doctors in the state stands at 2,800 against the sanctioned strength of 4,600.

Security concerns are also a major issue, with the association noting that hundreds of primary health centres and community health centres are operating without a single security guard.

