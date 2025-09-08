Struggling to Sleep? Effective Tips to Improve Sleep Quality

Sleep Health: Due to lack of sleep we get irritated and frustrated. For good physical and mental health good amount of deep sleep is important. If you don't get a good night's sleep, you can't do any work. Many people make fun of those who sleep soundly, thinking that they are lazy, but in fact, it is a sign of happiness. Getting to sleep on time is important.

To get a good night's sleep, it is important to first set a regular sleep time. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps the body's cycle to function properly. It is important to avoid using mobile, TV or laptop before going to bed because the light in them signals the brain to be awake. Eating a light and easily digestible meal before going to bed, as well as sleeping at least two hours after a meal, is conducive to digestion and makes it easier to fall asleep.

A little exercise or physical activity throughout the day makes body tired, so it is easier to fall asleep at night. However, exercise before bed should be avoided. If you adopt habits like reading a book, meditation, pranayama or taking a hot bath before bed, the mind becomes more stable. Caffeine, tea, coffee or nicotine in smoking interfere with sleep, so it is especially important to avoid their consumption. Avoid drinking tea and coffee in the evening.

Also Read: Suffering From Constant Pain In Knee? Know Cause and Home Remedies

Even if the work stress is high, you cannot sleep. Therefore, learn to balance work life and personal life. It is very beneficial. Avoid thinking about work after going home from work. Spend time with your family. These small lifestyle changes are very useful for getting a peaceful and beneficial sleep. But still, if the problem of not being able to sleep persists for a long time, it is necessary to consult a specialist doctor. Drinking turmeric milk or drinking a decoction of sunthi before bed is beneficial. Also, drinking nutmeg milk is beneficial. It helps in getting a good sleep. It is not only beneficial for young children. Drinking milk before bed is beneficial for everyone.