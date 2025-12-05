Struggling With Dull Winter Skin? Try These 5 Simple Indian Superfoods

Winter often causes unexpected changes in skin texture and appearance, leaving it dry, flaky and dull. While external products like serums and moisturisers help maintain skin hydration, nourishing the body from within plays a much bigger role in achieving a natural glow. Recently, a post went viral highlighting five simple winter foods known to support glowing skin. These ingredients—beetroot, sweet potato, carrots, oranges and spinach—are affordable, easily available and nutrient-packed. The best part is that all of them can be blended into one juice and consumed first thing in the morning for better absorption and improved skin benefits throughout the season.

1. Beetroot

Beetroot can be incorporated into daily meals without much effort. Grate it into salads or curd for a colourful twist, or mix it with wheat flour to make soft pink rotis. It also tastes great when lightly boiled and seasoned with lemon and chaat masala. For soups, beetroot adds depth and natural sweetness. If you enjoy juices, blend beetroot with other winter fruits or vegetables like carrots or oranges for a refreshing morning drink that supports skin health with its rich antioxidant content.

2. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato fits easily into winter diets and offers multiple cooking possibilities. A quick option is boiling it with a pinch of salt and chilli powder for a nutritious snack. If you prefer something warm, a sweet potato soup turns creamy on its own without requiring any additional cream. You can also bake or air-fry it into wedges for a guilt-free alternative to regular fries. This versatile vegetable supports glowing skin due to its high beta-carotene content, making it both delicious and beneficial throughout the colder months.

3. Carrots

Carrots remain one of the most popular winter vegetables and can be eaten in many ways. You can snack on them raw with hummus, or add them to pulao, soups, upma or salads for extra texture. A simple carrot sabzi pairs well with roti and dal for everyday meals. For those with a sweet tooth, gajar ka halwa becomes the highlight of the season. Whether eaten raw or cooked, carrots boost skin radiance thanks to their vitamins and antioxidants, making them a staple for both nutrition and flavour during winter.

4. Oranges

Eating oranges on their own is the simplest and most refreshing option, but they can be added creatively to different dishes. Orange segments lift the flavour of salads, giving them a juicy and citrusy balance. Fresh orange juice can also be used in salad dressings to add brightness, tang and natural sweetness. These vibrant fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which supports collagen production and skin elasticity. Their hydrating nature makes them a perfect winter addition to keep skin glowing while boosting immunity and overall wellness during colder weather.

5. Spinach

Spinach blends effortlessly into regular cooking without affecting taste. Add it to dal, pasta, omelettes or khichdi for extra nutrients. It also works well as a base for soups, creating a warm and nourishing winter meal. Spinach parathas are another flavourful way to include greens in breakfast or lunch. If you enjoy smoothies, a handful of raw spinach blends smoothly with fruits like banana or apple. Rich in iron and vitamins, spinach supports a healthy complexion, making it a must-have in winter diets.