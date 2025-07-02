Struggling With PCOS Weight Gain? Here’s How You Can Lose Weight Naturally

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women all over the world. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that this condition affects 6 to 13 percent of women, and 70 percent of cases go untreated. PCOS is often caused by hormonal imbalance and irregular menstrual cycles. This condition causes women to gain weight rapidly. It can also make it difficult for them to lose weight.

Women are often concerned about their weight gain. But if you want to lose weight with PCOS, it is important to make lifestyle changes. If you follow some rules strictly, you can definitely lose weight.

Regular exercise: It is very important for women suffering from PCOS to exercise regularly. Adult women should exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. Physical activity is beneficial for maintaining good overall health. This includes weight control. The process of losing weight can be slow. So, do not get discouraged and stop exercising. Increase your intake of healthy fats: Women should include a variety of healthy fats in their diet. This keeps you full. This stops you from overeating. For this, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil and nut butter should be included in the diet. Reduce carbs: Eating less carbohydrates helps PCOS patients lose weight and boost metabolism. But this does not mean that you should completely eliminate carbs from your diet. Along with including protein and vegetables in your diet, take more fiber and minerals. Avoid processed foods: Processed foods and products containing extra sugar can increase blood sugar levels and lead to weight gain. In such cases, cakes, pastries, sweets, fast food should be avoided.

5. Control stress: Stress causes weight gain. Stress increases the hormone called cortisol in the body. Which is produced by the adrenal glands. If cortisol stays in the body for a long time, it can lead to weight gain and insulin not working properly in the body. This is called insulin resistance. Doing some meditation and yoga every day can help keep cortisol levels under control.