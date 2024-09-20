Study finds how new type of blood test could identify children at risk of diabetes

London [UK], September 20 : Scientists have developed a novel blood test that uses lipids to identify children who are more susceptible to obesity-related problems, such as type 2 diabetes, liver, and heart disease.

A novel link between lipids and disorders affecting children's metabolism has been discovered by King's College London researchers, and this finding may provide an early warning system for ailments including liver disease. The study was published in Nature Medicine.

The researchers propose that this could assist medical professionals in identifying early disease indicators in children more quickly and facilitating their access to the appropriate treatment by using blood plasma testing machines already in use in hospitals.

The findings also contest the common idea that cholesterol is a leading cause of complications around obesity in children, identifying new lipid molecules which contribute to health risks like blood pressure but are not only correlated with a child's weight.

Lipids have traditionally been thought to be fatty acids in the body, either good or bad types of cholesterol or triglycerides, fats found in the bloodstream that is the most common in the human body. Recent studies from the same group of scientists have suggested that the picture is more complex.

Using a technique associated with chemistry called mass spectrometry, current evidence puts the types of different lipid present in the body in the thousands, each with separate functions.

Taking a control sample of 1,300 children with obesity, the team assessed their lipids in blood. Afterwards 200 of them were put on the HOLBAEK-model for a year, a lifestyle intervention for people with obesity popular in Denmark.

Subsequent readings showed that amongst the intervention group, counts of lipids tied to diabetes risk, insulin resistance and blood pressure decreased, despite limited improvements in some children's BMI.

Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley, a group leader in Systems Medicine at King's College London, Head of Systems Medicine at the Steno Diabetes Centre Copenhagen (SDCC) and principal author, said: "For decades, scientists have relied on a classification system for lipids that have split them into good and bad cholesterol, but now with a simple blood test we can assess a much broader range of lipid molecules that could serve as vital early warning signs for illness. In the future, this has the potential to be an entirely new way to evaluate someone's personal risk of disease and by studying how to change lipid molecules in the body, we could even prevent metabolic diseases like diabetes altogether."

Obesity continues to be a risk factor for conditions like fatty liver disease, but the team hope that doctors can use these measurements to treat children when they are at risk and not just a little larger than their peers.

Dr Karolina Sulek, who was part of the study and performed analysis at the SDCC, said: "Early recognition of children at risk for these life-threatening diseases is crucial. The study provides strong evidence of the great need for obesity management and gives parents confidence to intervene in their children's life more compassionately, helping them to lose weight."

The next step for the researchers is to help understand how genetics affects lipids and what this means for metabolic diseases, as well as how these lipids can be changed to improve health.

