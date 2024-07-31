Study finds specialised medication management for older hospital patients reduces risks

New Delhi, July 31 Specialised medication management for older hospital patients could reduce their hospital stay and lower their risk of death, according to new research from Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association (JAMDA), found that one in ten older patients experience adverse drug reactions (ADRs) during hospitalisation.

Joshua Inglis, a researcher with the College of Medicine and Public Health and Consultant Physician at Flinders Medical Centre, emphasised the growing importance of preventing medication-related harm as the population ages and patients present with more chronic conditions.

"We found that in hospitalised patients aged 65 years and older, adverse reactions to medication were associated with longer stays in hospital and a higher risk of death," Inglis stated.

The research, which examined over 700 patients aged 65 and older, revealed that ADRs, such as those from medications for high blood pressure, strong painkillers, and antibiotics, significantly impacted patient outcomes.

The study highlighted that each ADR increased the likelihood of extended hospital stays and mortality.

Inglis called for the implementation of hospital-wide multidisciplinary teams to manage high-risk medications, akin to successful antibiotic stewardship programmes.

"Medication stewardship programmes that monitor the use of high-risk medications, coordinate interventions, and work with patients and practitioners can significantly protect older patients during their hospital stay," he noted.

Further research is recommended, particularly involving older patients with dementia, to develop more targeted strategies to reduce ADRs and improve health outcomes.

