Study gives insight into role of specific protein in activating immune cells

Sapporo [Japan], March 16 : A new study has discovered a potential therapy target for immune-related conditions such as multiple sclerosis and asthma.

A new study provided light on the role of the protein STAP-1 in activating certain immune cells. Understanding STAP-1's involvement in these cells may help researchers gain a better understanding of immune-related diseases and potential treatments.

The researchers discovered that STAP-1 plays a key role in the activation of T cells, which are white blood cells that help the body defend itself against infections and preserve overall health. T cells are capable of identifying foreign substances that elicit an immune response (antigens) and developing tailored responses to destroy pathogens like bacteria and viruses.

The study, published in The Journal of Immunology, investigated how STAP-1 influences immune response. The researchers showed that it acts as an intermediary, facilitating communication between different proteins within the cells and enabling the transmission of signals from one molecule to another.

"Our findings provide valuable insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying T cell activation and the development of immune disorders," says Tadashi Matsuda, a Hokkaido University professor who led the study. "We found that STAP-1 plays an important role in regulating immune responses, particularly in the activation and functioning of T cells."

T cells need two signals to become activated and initiate an immune response. The first signal involves the recognition of antigens presented by other cells, known as antigen-presenting cells. The antigens are recognized by the T cell receptor, a protein complex found on the surface of T cells. The second signal consists of co-stimulatory signals provided by molecules on the antigen-presenting cells.

The researchers found that STAP-1 helps T cells communicate and respond to signals, particularly those triggered by the T cell receptor. T cells lacking STAP-1 had trouble receiving and transmitting signals properly, reducing the production of certain immune molecules called cytokines. Cytokines can cause inflammation or autoimmune diseases, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.

