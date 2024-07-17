Study links concussion in rugby, football players to Alzheimer's risk later

New Delhi, July 17 Love to play rugby or football? A new study on retired rugby players showed that suffering multiple concussions while playing increased their risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and motor neuron disease (MND).

The study, led by a team from Durham University in the UK showed that these players are likely to have higher levels of certain proteins in their blood, which makes them prone to neurodegenerative diseases.

It also suggests measuring specific biomarkers in athletes' blood to help predict the risk.

"The long-term effects of concussions on rugby players, football players, boxers as well as retired military personnel is a major concern, because of the link to neurodegenerative diseases," said Professor Paul Chazot, from Durham University's Department of Biosciences.

The study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, showed that early testing and monitoring of these proteins may allow for early diagnosis and intervention, improving outcomes for affected athletes.

The team analysed blood samples from 56 male professional athletes seven years post-retirement, including 30 retired rugby players with over five concussions, compared to 26 without concussions and non-contact sport athletes.

Retired male rugby players with a history of concussions showed higher levels of neural damage indicators, such as serum exosomes, compared to non-concussed athletes.

They had increased serum t-tau and tau-p181 proteins, associated with Alzheimer's and MND, and lower levels of RBP-4, essential for brain function. The researchers suggest retinoid-based medications might be beneficial.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor