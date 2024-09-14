Study links lotions, sunscreens to hormonal disruptions in children

New Delhi, Sep 14 Love to lather your children with lotion to keep their skin hydrated? Beware, a new study has linked personal care products like lotions and conditioners with increased levels of chemicals known to cause hormonal disruptions in their bodies.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Health Perspectives Journal, showed that lotions, hair-care products like shampoos and conditioners, and sunscreens contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals called phthalates, posing severe health risks in children.

A team of researchers led by George Mason University, in the US, examined urine samples of children aged between 4 and 8 years from 2017 to 2019, and found increased levels of mono-benzyl phthalate, Monoethyl phthalate, monobutyl phthalate.

These chemicals cause hormonal changes in men and women, increasing waist circumference and insulin resistance. It can also affect reproductive health in both men and women and also leads to an increase in skin and respiratory issues like eczema and rhinitis.

“These results may inform policymakers, clinicians, and parents to help limit children’s exposure to developmental toxicants,” the researchers said.

Dr. Jyothi Raghuram, Senior Consultant - General Pediatrics & Pediatric Rheumatology, Aster Women & Children, Bengaluru told IANS that “this is alarming because phthalates are commonly used to improve the product’s texture and durability, but their exposure has been linked to hormonal disruptions in children”.

She noted that parabens and strong fragrances -- usually found in skin and hair care products -- are an uncommon cause of rashes, and can lead to breathing difficulty in susceptible children.

“At an age when the hormonal systems of the body are still developing, phthalates can negatively impact the growth rate, metabolic strength, and even reproductive health of the child,” Raghuram said while cautioning parents to be mindful of the ingredients when choosing products for children.

“Avoiding products that mention the presence of phthalates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, and choosing ones that specifically state to be ‘phthalate-free,’ ‘paraben-free,’ or ‘fragrance-free’ can bring about a great difference.”

She suggested mineral-based sunscreens and lotions made from natural oils like coconut or shea butter as safer alternatives that provide the same benefits without the associated risks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor