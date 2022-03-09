Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks

A medium-chain fatty acid found in energy drinks might one-day help protect against heart attack injuries, suggests a recent study by researchers at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

The preclinical study was published in 'eLife'.

"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.

He added, "Better options are needed to reduce injury to the heart after a heart attack, and even improve heart function. In this publication, we target the interplay between energy metabolism and epigenetics mediated by the medium-chain fatty acid 8C."

Wang and colleagues were able to protect against heart attack injury in rat models with octanoic acid, an eight carbon (8C) medium-chain fatty acid, as well as a few other metabolites. Those fatty acids produced acetyl-CoA, a building block for energy metabolism, which a stressed heart desperately needs.

The idea is that a physician would administer this therapy to a person once they arrive at the hospital after having a heart attack, to reduce further injury and improve heart function during recovery, he says.

"Understanding the crosstalk between energy metabolism and epigenetics may not only provide an effective target for myocardial infarction, but also have broad implications in other ischemic injury-caused organ damage beyond cardiac diseases," said Ienglam Lei, Ph.D., from the Frankel CVC's Department of Cardiac Surgery and the University of Macau in China, who conducted the study's key experiments.

Wang says the next step would be to test this molecule in large animal models, followed by clinical trials. The research team has been studying the epigenetic regulation of heart attack for more than 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor