Sudden heatwave grip TN after monsoon break, temperatures to rise this week

Chennai, Nov 2 After several days of steady rain marking the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu is now witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures and a sudden break in rainfall.

Meteorologists have cautioned that the spell of heat is likely to persist and even intensify across the state over the next week.

On Saturday, Chennai recorded one of its hottest November days in recent years, with the temperature touching 35.5 degrees Celsius at the Nungambakkam observatory.

Normally, November is expected to bring moderate weather conditions, but the current heat levels have surprised both residents and weather experts.

Meteorologists attribute this unusual temperature rise to the absence of the usual easterly winds, which typically bring moisture and moderate temperatures during the monsoon season.

Instead, westerly winds — which are hot and dry — have become dominant, pushing temperatures up across the coastal and interior districts.

Experts said that the phenomenon is linked to Cyclone Montha, which recently crossed the Bay of Bengal and moved away from the Indian coast. The system is believed to have drawn the easterly winds towards itself, disrupting the normal monsoon flow. As a result, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions have been left under the influence of hot westerlies, triggering a temporary heatwave.

Adding to this, the rise in sea surface temperatures near Sumatra has also intensified the warming trend, reducing cloud formation over southern India and allowing more direct sunlight during the day.

The result has been an unusual spell of dry heat during a period typically associated with cloudy skies and intermittent rain.

Weather experts, however, predict that this hot phase may not last long. The high daytime temperatures could lead to the formation of convective clouds, triggering localised thunderstorms and light showers in some parts of Tamil Nadu between Monday and Saturday (November 3 to 8). These thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by lightning and brief gusts of wind.

For now, residents across the State have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and brace for a week of unseasonable heat before the northeast monsoon resumes its normal pattern.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor