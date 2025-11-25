Suffering From Bloating? Try These 3 Simple Hacks Recommended by a Nutritionist

How to reduce stomach bloating: Bloating is a common problem and this complaint is usually seen more in women. Due to wrong diet, eating in a hurry, drinking less water or stress, the stomach swells and feels heavy. Gas feels trapped in the stomach and the body does not feel light. If you also have this problem all the time, then some solutions can be very useful for you. Nutritionist Reema has given 3 easy solutions on her Instagram to get instant relief from bloating. Let's see them.

Walk for 10 minutes: Nutritionist Reema says that if you have gas stuck in your stomach or feel heavy, then just take a light walk for 10 minutes. Walking causes movement in the stomach muscles. This helps in releasing the trapped gas. Bloated stomach and heaviness are reduced quickly. Therefore, if you have bloating, a 10-minute walk immediately provides benefits.

Drink a special drink: Boil a glass of water with a pinch of cumin powder, a pinch of coriander, and a little dill. Then strain this water and drink it slightly warm. All these three spices will provide benefits for healing the stomach. Drinking this drink will provide instant relief from bloating.

Eat a fruit: Nutritionists advise eating a fruit if you have bloating. You can eat any of these, such as an apple, papaya, or pear. These fruits are rich in fiber, which improves bowel movements and thus reduces bloating naturally.