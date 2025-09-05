Suffering From Constant Pain In Knee? Know Cause and Home Remedies

Many of us suffer from knee pain after standing or sitting for longer period. Their might be two main cause of this one calcium deficiency in the bones and vitamin 'D' deficiency. Joint problems, obesity, constant standing or exercising incorrectly, injuries due to accidents, swelling in the joints or diseases like arthritis all are cause of this knee pain. Pain in the knee joints can also occur due to wrong diet, digestive complaints or loss of water in the body.

There are many home remedies for knee pain. First of all, it is necessary to include calcium, vitamin 'D' and protein-rich foods in the diet. Milk, curd, ghee, turmeric, green leafy vegetables should be included in the diet.

Foods like almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds strengthen the knees. Light exercise, yoga and walking keep the joints moving smoothly. Placing a hot water pack on the knees relaxes the muscles and reduces pain. Sometimes, if there is swelling, a cold water pack is also beneficial. Using turmeric milk, garlic or ginger in your diet helps reduce swelling in the body.

Massaging with sesame oil is very relaxing. Similarly, gently massaging with coconut oil improves blood flow and reduces pain. Almond oil is also beneficial. This problem increases due to the stress of the body on the knees. Therefore, oil provides relief.

If you are overweight then you should be serious on losing weight. Because weight puts more stress on the knees. Avoid taking support while sitting and sleeping, and sitting for a long time with your legs folded under your knees. Maintaining proper posture provides relief to the knees. If the problem does not reduce even with home remedies, it is necessary to consult a doctor and undergo necessary tests and treatment.