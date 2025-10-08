Suffering from Constipation Every Morning? Try These Simple Remedies for Daily Relief

Every single person has experienced the problem of constipation. After waking up every morning, feeling bloated and feeling tired throughout the day. Many people think that this is a problem of constipation, which is why we ignore it. If you have this problem every day, you should be careful. Due to this, you have to face serious problems like stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, gas, acidity, piles, anal fissures and intestinal cancer.

Many people use medicines, powders, detox drinks as home remedies to clean the stomach. But still they do not get relief. Doctors say that this problem is not only due to wrong food and drink but also due to our sleep and lifestyle. Let's know what to do in such a case. Dr. Mandel in his recent youtube video says, if you want to clean your stomach every day, then dried ginger and olive oil kept can help a lot.

Soak 2 to 3 pieces of dried ginger in warm water at night. Drink the water in the morning and chew the dried ginger. Drink 1 teaspoon of olive oil mixed with lemon juice on an empty stomach in the morning. This improves digestion. And helps to cleanse the stomach.

Drinking half a lemon mixed with warm water also cleanses the stomach. Lemon contains citric acid. Which helps to remove toxins trapped in the intestines, which makes the body lighter. Drinking 2 to 3 teaspoons of aloe vera juice on an empty stomach in the morning softens the intestines and improves digestion. To improve your digestion, you should drink a cup of coffee every morning. Drinking too much coffee increases the problem of dehydration, so do not forget to drink water for this.