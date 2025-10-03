Take medicines only after registered doctor advises: Rajasthan health official

Jaipur, Oct 3 Rajasthan Health Department has issued strict instructions to ensure the safe use of medicines under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme and to prevent cases of adverse drug reactions.

Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Gayatri Rathore emphasised that medicines must only be taken as per a registered doctor’s advice, and no self-medication should be practised.

She warned that accountability will be fixed if medicines are dispensed or consumed without proper consultation, or if negligence leads to side effects.

To strengthen awareness, ASHA, ANM, and CHO teams will conduct door-to-door surveys from Saturday across the state. They will educate families on the importance of seeking medical consultation immediately after illness, keeping medicines out of children’s reach, and taking prescribed medicines only in recommended doses.

During a video conference with health officials, Rathore said recent incidents of children facing severe side effects after consuming cough syrups without a prescription are a cause for concern.

She stressed that pharmacists must not dispense medicines without a prescription, and doctors must follow protocol while prescribing to children and adults.

“The correct dosage, frequency, and potential side effects should be explained to patients and their families,” she said.

Rathore further directed all hospitals and health institutions to remain alert as cases of cough, cold, and fever rise post-monsoon.

She asked doctors to strictly adhere to age-specific prescription guidelines and ensure sufficient arrangements for testing and treatment.

Mission Director, NHM, Dr. Amit Yadav, added that children under four years must not be given medicines containing dextromorphan.

People should avoid using old or stored medicines without medical advice. In case of serious side effects like breathing difficulty, fainting, vomiting, or seizures, the public has been advised to immediately contact helpline 104/108 or the state-level control room (0141-2225624).

Director of Public Health, Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma, instructed physicians to clearly write dosage and timings on prescriptions and explain them to patients. Dr. Madhu Rateshwar, Director of RCH, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

