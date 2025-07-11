Tanzania launches int'l health clinic to boost medical tourism

Dar Es Salaam, July 11 Tanzanian Minister of Health Jenista Mhagama has officially inaugurated the Royal International Patients and Master Health Check-up Clinic at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in the national capital of Dodoma, aimed at providing high-end medical services to international patients.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mhagama urged regional hospitals to establish international-standard health services to attract tourists seeking both leisure and quality healthcare, Xinhua news agency reported.

She emphasised the importance of promoting these services through hospital communication desks.

"Health services in Tanzania are beginning to attract patients from neighbouring countries. We must seize this opportunity to improve and appeal to even more people," she said.

She also called for enhanced use of digital health systems to reduce treatment costs, especially for patients referred to other hospitals. "There's no reason for patients to repeat tests at every hospital. We need interconnected systems to share test results without extra cost," she added.

Abel Makubi, chief executive officer of the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, noted that the new clinic will improve access to advanced treatment for both Tanzanians and foreign visitors.

The hospital now offers 20 specialised services and 17 super-specialised services, serving an average of 1,200 patients daily, up from 900 previously, said Makubi.

He said the hospital has also introduced laparoscopic surgery, bone marrow transplants for patients with sickle cell disease, and advanced treatments for the eyes and brain.

