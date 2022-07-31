TB is more deadly than Covid-19 in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, July 31 Tuberculosis (TB) has proven to be more deadlier than Covid-19 in Gujarat between January-May 2022, with 2,675 deaths recorded due to TB in the state during this period.

During this five-month period, 825 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 while more than 68,000 people have become victims of TB in the country.

Though, there has also been a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat with 1,128 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Three persons have died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad during the last 24 hours with 400 of the total 902 people recovering from the disease reported in the city till Saturday. The overall recovery rate of Covid-19 in the state has reduced to 98.63 per cent.

According to information shared by the Union government in the Lok Sabha, 18.05 lakh people were infected with TB in 2020 and around 21.35 lakh in 2021 across the country under the TB elimination programme.

From January to May 2022, 68,718 people have died due to TB in Gujarat while the mortality rate from it is more than four per cent.

Apart from this, it has been revealed that an average of more than 13,000 people are suffering from TB every month in Gujarat.

Among the states which have the highest number of deaths due to TB between January-May 2022, Uttar Pradesh is at the top with 6,896, Maharashtra is second with 2845, while Gujarat is third.

From 2018 to May 2022, a total of more than 6.47 lakh people have contracted TB in Gujarat.

It was decided in the meeting held at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation 's Health and Solid Waste Management Committee that most of the primary tests can now be done in all 90 urban health centres and 11 community health centres managed by AMC.

The blood test of a patient and tests, including dengue, chikungunya, typhoid and diarrhoea, can be done free of cost.

The machines have been made operational at urban health centres and community health centres at a cost of more than Rs two crore. Apart from this, sonography machines have also been placed at all community health centres.

Bharat Patel, Chairman of Health and Solid Waste Management Committee, said that machines for various tests should be installed in all urban health centres. After discussing with the officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the machines for each test were ordered for which all the procedures have now been completed and the machines for detecting fever, dengue, typhoid, chikungunya etc. have been placed into operation at all urban health centres and community health centres.

Epidemics usually increase during monsoons. In various areas and slums, the incidence of diseases is increasing so free mega medical camps are organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

During this year, it was decided that a total of 20 free mega medical camps will be conducted in different areas of the city by the city Municipal Corporation.

This mega medical camp will be started after August 10, for which an announcement will be made by the Municipal Corporation. Free medicine and treatment will be given to the patients coming to these medical camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor