Telangana issues public alert for two more cough syrups

Hyderabad, Oct 8 Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Wednesday issued 'stop use' (public alert) notice regarding two more cough syrups found adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance.

It has cautioned people to immediately stop using Relife and Respifresh TR syrups.

This comes four days after Drugs Control Administration issued 'stop use' notice for Coldrif syrup in view of the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Drugs Control Administration issued 'stop use' notice for Relife (Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate and Menthol Syrup); Batch No LSL25160; expiry date 12/2026 and manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Gujarat.

The other cough syrup is Respifresh TR (Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin and Menthol Syrup); Batch No R01GL2523; Expiry Date 12/2026 and manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat.

Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, Drugs Control Administration, strongly advised people to stop use of the two cough syrups, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay.

The public may also report possession of the said products directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, operational from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on all working days.

All Drugs Inspections and Assistant Directors have been instructed to immediately alert retailers, wholesalers and hospitals to freeze any stocks of the said product batches and ensure that the same are not dispensed or sold under any circumstances.

"The Drug Control Administration, Telangana, has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation to prevent further risk to public health," said Shahnawaz Qasim.

The public is urged to exercise utmost caution and refrain from using the aforementioned products to avert any potential health hazards associated with Diethylene Glycol toxicity, he added.

