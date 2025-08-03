Telangana ranks number one in organ donation

Hyderabad, Aug 3 Telangana has been ranked number one state in organ donation in India during 2024.

A total of188 brain-dead donors contributed organs in Telangana during the year. As many as 725 lives saved through successful transplants

According to officials 4.88 donations per 10 lakh population in the state is far above the national average of 0.8

Telangana received the NOTTO Award at the National Organ Donation Day event in Delhi on Saturday. The award was presented by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda to representatives of Jeevandan, Telangana’s organ donation programme.

National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) presented the award to state with the highest organ donation rate at the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day.

Telangana has been presented the award for the exceptional contribution in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed joy at the recognition, recalling that Jeevandan was launched in united Andhra Pradesh in 2012.

He emphasized the state’s adoption of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA) to ensure fair and transparent organ allocation across economic backgrounds.

He also urged citizens to come forward and pledge organs, especially in cases of brain death, to prevent precious organs from going to waste. He affirmed that free organ transplant surgeries are being provided under Aarogyasri.

In March this year, The Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Bill, 2025 was passed in the Legislative Assembly to bring the State’s organ transplantation regulations in line with the Central Act and curb organ trade.

It replaced Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995, which was originally enacted in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The 1995 Act, which has been in force in Telangana since its formation, was modelled on THOTA 1994, a law enacted by the Parliament of India to regulate organ donation and prevent commercial transactions in human organs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor