Telangana to set up Women's university, district medical colleges

Hyderabad, March 7 The Telangana government on Monday announced setting up of first women's university in the state.

In the budget 2022-23 presented in the Assembly, the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the purpose.

"The Government of Telangana believes that women have to be at the forefront in higher education also. To achieve this, I am proud to announce to this August House that the first women University of the state of Telangana is going to be established. An outlay of Rs 100 crore is proposed towards the same," Finance Minister Harish Rao said in his budget speech.

He also announced that the forest college set up at Mulugu after formation of Telangana state would be upgraded into a Forest University. An outlay of Rs 100 crore is proposed towards the same.

Harish Rao said the government has initiated measures to introduce English medium in all the schools.

"The poor students who study predominantly in government schools also should also have the benefit of studying in English. These students also get opportunities on par with others. That is why the Government is introducing English as the medium of instruction," he said.

He announced launch of a new programme with an outlay of Rs 7,289 crore to develop the schools in a big way.

This programme is known as "Mana Ooru Mana Badi" in rural areas and as "Mana Basti Mana Badi" in urban areas.

In Phase 1 of the programme, a mandal is taken as a unit, and works in 9,123 schools within an outlay of Rs 3,497 crores are going to be grounded. These works are being taken up in those schools which have higher enrolment. The government is not going to discriminate based on whether an Assembly seat is held by the ruling party or by the opposition party, he said promising that the schools would have facilities which are on par with corporate schools.

To expand the medical facilities in Hyderabad, the government decided that there would be super specialty hospitals on all the four sides of the city. These institutions will be collectively known as Telangana Institutions of Medical Sciences (TIMS). These hospitals will be established at Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal, and Erragadda. With each of these super speciality hospitals having 1000 beds, the poor people need not look at corporate hospitals for their healthcare needs, he said.

The government is also planning to add 2,000 beds at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). With this, the total number of beds in the NIMS would increase to 3,489.

The government also decided to establish a "Health City" in Warangal. The city already has Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. A new super speciality hospital with 2,000 beds is going to be constructed. With an outlay of Rs 1,100 crore, this hospital will function in a building with 24 floors and with 35 super specialities.

The government announced that a medical college will be established in every district over the next two years. During calendar year 2022, eight new medical colleges will come up. During 2023, new medical colleges would be established in the remaining eight districts.

The government proposed an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore towards the establishment of new medical colleges.

