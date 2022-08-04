Telangana's Covid count again breaches 1,000 mark

Hyderabad, Aug 4 In a surge in Covid-19 cases, Telangana on Thursday reported over 1,000 new infections.

According to health officials, 1,061 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period, ending 5.30 p.m.

This is the second time in the last three days that the state has crossed the 1,000 mark.

For the first time after the third wave, the state's daily count of Covid cases had crossed the 1,000 mark on August 2. The third wave had lasted between November 2021 and January 2022.

As per the daily Covid bulletin released by the Health Department, 43,318 samples were tested during the 24-hour period.

A total of 836 people recovered during the same period. The recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent.

The total number of active cases also jumped to 6,357. They include 236 people admitted in hospitals. According to officials, 40 of them are in ICU and 92 in oxygen beds.

The daily Covid count in Hyderabad surged past 400 mark. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts adjoining Hyderabad reported 63 and 56 cases, respectively.

Nalgonda district reported 51 cases. As many as 16 students of a Kasturba Gandhi residential school in the district have tested positive for Covid-19.

A teacher of the school located in Neredugomma has also been found infected.

This came to light on Thursday after health authorities conducted Covid tests.

After some students were found with suspected symptoms like fever, cold, and cough, the school authorities sought the help of local health officials, who conducted the tests.

School authorities have informed the parents of the infected children and they all have been sent home.

