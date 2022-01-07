Telangana's Covid tally surges to 2,295

Hyderabad, Jan 7 Telangana's daily Covid-19 tally surged to 2,295 on Friday while three persons succumbed to the virus.

For the first time in more than six months, more than 2,000 cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

According to health officials, the cases rose by nearly 20 per cent during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Friday. The daily tally was 1,913 on Thursday while it was 1,520 the day before.

The number of Covid infections on January 1, stood at 311 and since then the state has been witnessing a big spike.

More than 63 per cent cases on Friday were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The neighbouring urban districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (232) and Rangareddy (218) stood at second and third place, respectively.

The cases were also on the rise in districts like Hanumkonda and Sangareddy.

The death of three persons pushed the cumulative toll to 4,039.

The 24-hour period also saw 278 people recovering from the virus. Higher number of cases led to a drop in recovery rate to 97.98 per cent. The active cases also rose to 9,861.

The health authorities conducted 64,474 tests during the last 24 hours. The cumulative test number crossed three crore.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao had Thursday warned that the state may see a bigger surge this month after the Sankranti festival.

Stating that the next four weeks will be critical, he appealed to people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 precautions.

Meanwhile, the vaccination coverage of children in the age group of 15-18 years rose to 32 per cent on Friday. Out of 18.41 lakh children in the group, 5.94 lakh have taken the first dose since the drive began on January 3.

The state, which has already achieved 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose, is still struggling to improve the coverage of the second dose. This percentage remains at 72. According to officials, over 24.80 lakh people are due for second dose.

