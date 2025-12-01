Tele-MANAS mental health helpline handles over 29.7 lakh calls since 2022

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Tele MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, has received more than 29,75,000 calls since its launch in 2022 till mid-March 2025, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, spoke about suicide cases of students, especially in the IITs, and the programmes initiated in the country to address mental health issues.

Under the National Tele Mental Health Programme, 36 States and UTs have set up 53 Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (MANAS) Cells till July 17.

“More than 29,75,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number,” the Minister said.

Majumdar noted that to address the issue of suicide in young adults, the government is taking multi-pronged measures and provides psychological support to students, teachers, and families for mental and emotional well-being to avoid incidences of suicide.

He stated that the government has also constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to identify predominant causes of suicides among students, analyse existing regulations, and suggest recommendations for strengthening students’ protection.

According to the 2025 report from the National Crime Records Bureau, student suicides rose from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023, a 65 per cent increase.

Students now account for 8.1 per cent of all suicides, up from 6.2 per cent in 2013.

“There are various causes of suicides like professional/career problems, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, addiction to alcohol, financial loss, chronic pain, etc.,” said Majumdar, citing the report.

He noted that the Ministry of Education's initiative called Manodarpan covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers, and families for mental and emotional well-being, such as a National toll-free helpline that has been extending guidance to callers through trained counsellors.

Other measures include live interactive sessions ‘Sahyog’ and Webinars ‘Paricharcha’ that are organised regularly to create awareness about the importance of mental health among all stakeholders, students in all States/UTs, the Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor