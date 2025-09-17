'Thank you, PM Modi', Jajpur man’s life transformed by Jan Aushadhi Kendra

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday, stories of transformation under his flagship schemes continue to emerge from across the country. One such inspiring story is that of Ravindra Kumar Sahu, a resident of Nahaka village under Vyasanagar Municipality in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Once a contractor, Ravindra faced massive financial losses due to setbacks in his business. The collapse of his previous venture pushed him into deep debt and mental stress. With a family to support and no steady income, the future looked bleak. But a chance visit to Bhubaneswar changed everything.

While passing by AIIMS Hospital, Ravindra came across a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, located beside a poster of Prime Minister Modi. Curious and desperate for a solution, he stepped inside and spoke to the store owner.

The model impressed him -- a government-backed initiative that not only provided affordable medicines to people but also offered a livelihood to entrepreneurs like him.

Motivated by the encounter, Ravindra returned to Vyasanagar and applied online to open a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. After receiving approval, he quickly set up his store at Nahaka Chhak with full government support.

Today, his Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a beacon of hope -- offering high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices to people in the region. Ravindra’s life has completely turned around. He now earns a stable income and has also created employment opportunities for his two younger brothers through the venture.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi for launching this scheme. It gave me a second chance at life and allowed me to serve my community,” Ravindra says with emotion.

Local residents echo his sentiments. “We get all the essential medicines here at a much lower price. It’s a blessing for families like ours,” says one customer.

