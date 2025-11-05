These 3 Common Winter Vegetables Can Worsen Uric Acid Problems — Know What to Avoid

During winter season, many people start suffering from joint pain. Your incorrect habits can make the problem worse, especially for those with high uric acid levels, who should carefully manage their diet in cold weather. When uric acid levels rise and accumulate in the joints instead of being expelled through urine, it leads to swelling, pain, and stiffness.

Here's what uric acid patients should avoid during the cold season.

Spinach: Patients with uric acid should avoid excessive amounts of spinach in their diet. Spinach contains a large amount of purine, which increases uric acid in the body. This can increase joint pain and swelling.

Peas and Beans: During cold days, peas and beans are cooked in households, but it is better for uric acid patients to avoid these vegetables. Since these vegetables also contain high levels of purine, consuming them can increase joint pain.

Brinjal: Everyone loves brinjal stew in cold weather, but those with uric acid should avoid consuming brinjal. Brinjal also contains purine, which can increase pain, swelling and stiffness in the body.

Patients with uric acid should drink enough water so that the acid is flushed out of the body. Avoid consuming oily, spicy and red meat-like foods. Regular light exercise and walking are beneficial for the joints.