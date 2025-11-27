These 5 Vegetarian Foods That Provide More Calcium and Protein Than Milk

Protein and calcium are main nutrients for our body and both these essential for stronger bones, healthy muscles, and stronger immune systems for our body. Traditionally, we are told that we get both of these nutrients from milk and dairy products. However, people who are vegetarians, those who are allergic to milk or those who follow a vegan lifestyle always have a doubt in their minds that how can the body get enough calcium and protein without milk?

When we think of calcium for bones and protein for body growth, milk is the first thing that comes to our mind. But surprisingly, there are many vegetarian foods that provide more calcium and protein than milk, which are easily available in our daily diet. These foods not only strengthen the body but also strengthen bones, increase muscle strength and help in boosting the immune system.

Let's see 5 vegetarian foods that are not only a good alternative to milk, but also contain more calcium and protein than milk. Which 5 foods, if included in our daily diet, will provide more calcium and protein than milk.

5 vegetarian foods that provide more calcium and protein than milk...

1. Pulses : - Pulses contain protein, iron, fiber and many essential minerals. They provide long-lasting energy to the body and also strengthen the muscles. Gram is especially a good source of iron and protein, which removes weakness and also keeps the blood level in order. A bowl of pulses, gram flour porridge or boiled chickpea salad can double your daily strength. Many nutritionists also say that the protein found in a cup of pulses is more powerful than a glass of milk.

2. Paneer and Tofu: - Paneer and tofu, which are known as a treasure trove of protein for vegetarians. Paneer is rich in calcium, phosphorus and protein and helps in keeping the bones strong. Tofu is made from soy milk, which is a very good source of lean protein and is considered good for muscle growth. Tofu is low in calories and high in nutrition, so it is also a great food for people who are losing weight. Often, paneer and tofu together give the body as much strength as the protein obtained from non-vegetarian foods.

3. Dried fruits: - Dried fruits, mainly almonds, walnuts and cashews, are considered a good source of calcium. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, vitamin 'E' and protein, which give strength to both the brain and the body. Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which maintain good heart health and also increase immunity. Cashews contain iron and magnesium, which help in providing energy to the body. Eating a handful of dried fruits every day keeps the body active for a long time and eliminates weakness.

4. Healthy seeds: - Small seeds like pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and flax seeds are considered very beneficial for our health. These small seeds are rich in protein, omega-3, calcium, fiber and antioxidants. Pumpkin seeds give instant energy to the body and also provide healthy fat to the body. Chia seeds keep the stomach full for a long time and also strengthen the bones. Flax seeds help in balancing hormones and are also beneficial for the skin and hair.