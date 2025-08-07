This 3 Minute Daily Habit Can Help Lower Blood Pressure and Relieve Body Pain

Staying fit is important for our health and nothing better walking can keep you fit. Walking the best and cheapest exercise that anyone can do. You can do this exercise anytime at your convenience as per your convivence. Recently, the number of people who walk has also increased a lot. They experience that the mind is refreshed after spending some time in the open air. Now let's see how this exercise can be useful in controlling BP and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Benefits of walking daily

Walking is very beneficial for people with blood pressure problems, says Dr. Akhilesh Yadav. According to the information given by Navbharat Times, Dr. Yadav says that people who have problems like BP and heart disease should walk regularly for at least 3 minutes every day.

Walking improves blood circulation and blood vessel elasticity, which helps control blood pressure. By calming the mind and reducing mental stress, walking exercise further contributes to lower blood pressure.

On the contrary, if you make it a habit to walk slowly after eating, it will improve digestion and help control blood sugar. This also reduces the amount of fat accumulated in the body and weight gain. Moreover, walking exercise is also very useful in controlling cholesterol levels.