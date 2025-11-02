Three Bengaluru medical students drown in rough seas off Kerala's Payyambalam beach

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 In a tragic incident, three medical students from Bengaluru lost their lives after being swept away by strong waves at the Payyambalam beach in Kerala's Kannur on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, all hailing from Karnataka and students of a medical college in Bengaluru.

According to police sources, the students were part of an eight-member group who had come to Kannur on a leisure trip and ventured into the sea despite warnings about rough conditions.

Eyewitnesses said the tragedy occurred around 7 a.m. when the group entered the water for a swim.

While some of them remained close to the shore, three students were pulled deeper by powerful undercurrents.

Area residents, alerted by the screams of the others, rushed to the scene and managed to pull out two of them — Afnan and Rahanuddeen — with the help of lifeguards and fire and rescue personnel. Both were rushed to the Kannur Government Hospital, but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Search operations were immediately launched to locate the third missing student, Afras.

After nearly two hours of intense efforts by the Fire and Rescue team and local fishermen, his body was recovered a short distance away from the spot where the group had been bathing.

Kannur city police have registered a case of unnatural death and are coordinating with the college authorities and the families of the victims in Karnataka to arrange for the transportation of the bodies.

Payyambalam beach, though a popular tourist destination, has witnessed several drowning incidents in recent years due to strong rip currents, particularly during the post-monsoon period.

Officials have renewed calls for visitors to heed safety advisories and avoid venturing into the sea during turbulent conditions. Locals and tourists at the beach were visibly shaken as news of the tragedy spread.

Authorities are now considering tightening restrictions on swimming in vulnerable stretches of the coastline, especially during early morning and evening hours when lifeguard presence is limited.

