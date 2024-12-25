Three held in Rajasthan with drugs valued at Rs 12 lakh

Udaipur, Dec 25 In a major crackdown ahead of New Year celebrations, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Sukher police station in Udaipur have arrested three persons and seized 103.71 grams of MDMA from them which is estimated to be valued at Rs12 lakh in the international market.

The accused trio reportedly mortgaged their bike to buy the drugs which they had planned to sell further.

Acting on a tip-off from AGTF, the police arrested the three individuals and confiscated three mobile phones from them.

The Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Dinesh M.N., said that the operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Yogesh Yadav and Additional Police Superintendent Asha Ram Chaudhary.

AGTF teams have been deployed across cities to apprehend gangsters, wanted criminals, and smugglers.

On Tuesday, during routine intelligence gathering, the AGTF teams received credible information about three youths in possession of a substantial quantity of drugs in the Sukher area.

The Sukher police were promptly alerted, and a team intercepted three suspicious individuals on Bhairav Gadh Road.

Noticing the police, the youths attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended.

Upon questioning, the suspects were identified as -- Aadil Chhipa (22), a private employee from Delhi Gate, Chittorgarh; Sameer Chhipa (22), a teacher from Chhipa Mohalla Aayd, Udaipur; and Abbu Faijan (22), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Udaipur.

A police search found 39.92 grams of MDMA from Aadil, 33.74 grams from Sameer and 30.05 grams from Abbu Faijan.

The trio admitted to mortgaging a relative's bullet bike to a local contact, Lucky alias Chhota Farhan of Mukherjee Chowk to purchase the drugs, which they intended to distribute.

The seized MDMA and mobile phones were registered as evidence, and a case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused are now under questioning to unearth their network and possible involvement in other criminal activities.

This operation, spearheaded by Station House Officer Himanshu Singh and his team from Sukher police station, with contributions from AGTF personnel, has been hailed as a commendable effort in curbing narcotics-related activities in the region.

Meanwhile, the search for the supplier and buyer of the drug continues, officials said.

