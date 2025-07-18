Timely CPR at Mumbai airport saves 57-year-old man who suffered cardiac arrest

New Delhi, July 18 A 57-year-old man from Gujarat, who suffered cardiac arrest at the Mumbai Airport, has lauded the efforts of the swift action of the ground staff in saving his life.

The man, Rahul Naik from Rajkot was revived with timely CPR at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The incident occurred on Doctor’s Day -- July 1 -- near the check-in counter at Terminal 1.

Naik suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and he collapsed at the counter. The passenger was saved by immediate CPR and two AED shocks.

"The paramedic team at the airport swiftly gave me CPR and shock treatment and revived me," said Naik, while sharing his experience in a video posted on social media platform X, by the airport.

"Following this, I was shifted to Nanavati Hospital in cardiac ambulance," he added. He thanked the efforts of the staff for timely treatment and saving his life.

He also stressed 'the need for building more awareness on CPR, and to deploy CPR facilities at all airports and bus stops so that more lives can be saved".

CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions and rescue breaths to help someone who has stopped breathing or whose heart has stopped beating.

The life-saving technique can help maintain blood flow and oxygenation to vital organs until professional medical help arrives.

"With a timely response from Paramedic Komal Sonawane and Dr Shalini Soundar Pandian, #MumbaiAirport became more than just a gateway, it became a place of care, courage, and life-saving impact," the Mumbai Airport shared in a post on X.

The post also praised the swift effort made by the paramedic team in saving the man's life.

“At Terminal 1, a passenger suffered a sudden cardiac arrest near the check-in counter. Without missing a beat, our Medical Team sprang into action. Paramedic Komal Sonawane and Dr. Shalini Soundar Pandian administered immediate CPR and two AED shocks, successfully reviving the individual, restoring both heartbeat and consciousness," the statement read.

“Thanks to the swift and professional response, the passenger was stabilised and safely transferred to a nearby hospital in our Airport Advanced Life Support Ambulance. Our sincere appreciation to Paramedic Komal Sonawane and Dr. Shalini Soundar Pandian, dedicated members of the medical team at CSMIA, and true guardians of life when it mattered most," it added.

