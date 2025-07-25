Timely government help saves youth's life in MP's Singrauli, rekindles family’s hope

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), July 25 In a heartwarming example of swift government response and compassionate governance, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, was given a new lease on life thanks to the timely intervention of the PM Shri Air Ambulance service.

In fact, Singrauli youth Sandeep was admitted to Nehru Hospital after he suddenly began experiencing severe breathing issues and other complications related to kidney failure. Specialists at the hospital who assessed his condition as critical, recommended that he should be immediately shifted to a higher medical facility in major cities.

Financial constraints, however, made it extremely difficult for Sandeep’s family to arrange for such an urgent shifting of the patient as advised by the doctors.

As a result of this, the family reached out to Singrauli District Collector Chandrashekhar Shukla seeking help. The Collector of Singrauli district understood the seriousness of the situation.

He acted quickly without losing a minute and made an arrangement of an air ambulance from Bhopal under the PM Shri Air Ambulance initiative.

Sandeep was airlifted and admitted to AIIMS Bhopal, where timely and advanced medical treatment helped stabilise his condition. He is now showing signs of recovery, much to the relief and joy of his family.

The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their support. “This is not just medical assistance; it’s the return of hope and happiness in our home,” said a family member.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted that the PM Shri Air Ambulance service is a lifeline for critically ill patients, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds.

“Patients who hold an Ayushman card are eligible for the air ambulance service when referred to major hospitals in big cities. So far, people from nearly 17 districts have availed this facility,” the Chief Minister said.

He further appealed to the public to embrace a spirit of service. “A human being should be of use to another human. Let us all come forward to help one another in times of crisis,” he urged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor