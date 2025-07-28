TN CM to launch 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' scheme on Aug 2 in Chennai

Chennai, July 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch a new flagship health initiative of the state government, titled 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin', on August 2 at St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai's Mylapore, government officials said on Monday.

State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the preparations at the venue and said the scheme is a major step towards improving public health access across the state.

"This scheme has been designed to bring comprehensive health check-ups directly to the people, eliminating the need to visit hospitals for costly full-body medical examinations," he told media persons.

The programme will offer a wide range of medical services through specially organised health camps across Tamil Nadu.

These include general medical consultation and treatment, surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, pulmonary medicine, and Indian systems of medicine.

One of the key features of the scheme is its inclusivity.

Special focus will be given to persons with disabilities, who will be examined at the camps.

The percentage of disability will be assessed by medical professionals, and official disability certificates will be issued accordingly, as per a government statement.

A total of 1,164 health camps will be held under the 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' scheme across Tamil Nadu over a one-year period.

Each camp is designed to reach out to local communities, particularly in areas where access to quality healthcare remains limited.

"This scheme is another important milestone in our continuous efforts to take healthcare to the doorstep of every citizen," Minister Subramanian said.

He added that the initiative would significantly expand the reach of the state government's existing health programmes and improve early detection and treatment of various ailments.

The launch event is expected to draw participation from senior government officials, healthcare workers, and members of the public.

The Health Department has directed local bodies and medical teams to ensure seamless implementation of the scheme across districts.

With this ambitious health initiative, the DMK government aims to reinforce its commitment to public health and welfare, delivering essential medical services to people from all walks of life.

