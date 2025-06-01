TN govt intensifies crackdown on tobacco sales near educational institutions

Chennai, June 1 The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up enforcement against the sale and distribution of tobacco products near schools and colleges, as part of its ongoing public health efforts.

In an official release, the government said it had instructed the Tamil Nadu Police, Food Safety Department, and local bodies to undertake focused enforcement drives to ensure strict adherence to anti-tobacco laws in areas surrounding educational institutions.

To facilitate these efforts, 391 joint inspection teams -- comprising officials from the Police, Food Safety and Standards Department, and the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department -- have been formed to conduct routine checks near schools and colleges across the state.

The manufacture, storage, transport, distribution, and sale of oral tobacco products such as gutkha, pan masala, Cool Lip, and other forms of chewable tobacco remain banned in Tamil Nadu under a Government Order issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The state has been running an extensive enforcement campaign since November 2023.

According to the government, the Food Safety Department has inspected over 5.2 lakh shops and transport vehicles during this period. Of these, 13,642 shops were found selling prohibited tobacco products.

Authorities have seized 1.8 lakh kilograms of banned tobacco, including 5,258 kg of the product Cool Lip. A total fine of Rs 39.14 crore has been imposed on violators by the Food Safety and Standards Department.

In a parallel effort, the Tamil Nadu Police have registered 43,167 cases and confiscated over 4.1 lakh kg of banned tobacco items.

Reaffirming its stance, the government said: “The Tamil Nadu government reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting public health, particularly children and young adults. On this World No Tobacco Day, the state calls on all citizens to support and cooperate with these enforcement efforts and to work towards a tobacco-free environment around educational institutions.” The initiative underscores the state’s continued focus on reducing tobacco use and ensuring a safe and healthy atmosphere for students and youth.

