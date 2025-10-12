TN govt intensifies efforts to contain spike in dengue, typhoid cases

Chennai, Oct 12 Tamil Nadu is witnessing a sharp rise in fever, typhoid, and dengue cases, with over 16,000 dengue infections and eight deaths reported across districts till early October.

Health authorities have intensified door-to-door surveillance, awareness campaigns, and mosquito-control measures to prevent a further surge before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Data from the National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control shows Tamil Nadu recording 16,546 dengue cases so far in 2025, the second-highest in India after Karnataka. The state had logged 27,378 cases and 13 deaths in 2024, compared to 9,121 cases and eight deaths in 2023, underscoring a recurring post-monsoon spike.

Health officials attribute the current surge to erratic rainfall, fluctuating temperatures, and water stagnation in urban and rural areas -- conditions ideal for the breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which transmit the dengue virus.

Intermittent showers in recent weeks have worsened the situation, with reports of fever clusters emerging from Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

The Health Department has deployed teams across districts to conduct fever surveillance in both government and private hospitals. Inspectors are visiting homes daily to identify those showing symptoms and ensure immediate treatment. In addition, field staff are carrying out extensive anti-larval operations, spraying insecticides, cleaning clogged drains, and eliminating mosquito-breeding spots.

Officials said high-risk zones are being continuously monitored, and awareness drives are being held in schools, public offices, and residential colonies. Pamphlets and public announcements urge residents to cover water containers, avoid storing stagnant water behind refrigerators and flowerpots, and wear protective clothing during the day since dengue mosquitoes are daytime biters.

Medical experts stress the importance of early detection and discourage self-medication. People with persistent fever are advised to seek medical attention promptly and avoid taking non-prescribed drugs, which can worsen symptoms.

Government hospitals and primary health centres across the state have been instructed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines, testing kits, and IV fluids to handle potential case surges.

Despite the rise in fever and dengue cases, officials assert that the overall situation is under control, with fatalities remaining low and preventive action in full swing as Tamil Nadu braces for the monsoon months ahead.

