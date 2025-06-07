TN Health Minister urges people not to panic amid rise in Covid cases

Chennai, June 7 Tamil Nadu Health and Public Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday urged the people not to panic over the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases across the country, stating that the current strain of the virus is mild and does not pose a serious health risk.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a total of 5,364 active Covid-19 cases across the country, with four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

While the virus appears to be slowly spreading in several parts of the country, health authorities maintain that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Speaking at a public event in Erode, Minister Subramanian reassured the people of Tamil Nadu that the situation is under control and that the government is fully prepared to manage any potential surge in cases.

“There is no need to panic. The strain of the coronavirus currently in circulation is not a severe variant. It is a weak type and does not cause long-term complications,” the minister said.

He emphasised that wearing masks in Tamil Nadu is not mandatory at present but advised the public to exercise caution.

“People are not required to wear masks by law, but it is recommended that they wear them in crowded public spaces as a precautionary measure,” he noted.

Highlighting the state’s preparedness, Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu has sufficient infrastructure and medical resources in place.

“We have an adequate supply of oxygen... and 9,400 beds have been made ready across hospitals to handle any increase in Covid-related admissions,” he stated.

Laboratory analysis, he added, has confirmed that the current strain is a mild one and not associated with serious complications.

“The virus variant being reported now does not have the kind of impact we saw in previous waves. The symptoms are mild, and recovery is quick in most cases,” he said.

The minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and urged people to remain vigilant while continuing their daily routines without fear.

“Our medical teams are monitoring the situation closely, and all necessary measures are in place,” he assured.

