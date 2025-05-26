TN public health dept issues advisory to prevent disease outbreaks

Chennai, May 26 In view of the increasing number and scale of public gatherings across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a comprehensive public advisory to prevent disease outbreaks, ensure proper sanitation, and safeguard public health.

Invoking powers under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the advisory has been directed to all Health Officers for strict implementation during social, religious, recreational, and other mass gatherings.

According to the advisory, the primary responsibility for providing essential services such as water supply, sanitation, and waste management lies with the event organisers.

However, local authorities and health officers are empowered to inspect, supervise, and enforce compliance with public health norms.

In cases where local authorities fail to meet their obligations, the DPH or state government may directly intervene.

Key health and sanitation measures outlined in the advisory include adequate provision of toilets and urinals at all event venues.

The advisory states that organisers must ensure that potable water is available for both drinking and cooking. Water sources must be inspected, and samples sent for quality testing to Regional Water Laboratories (RWL) or District Public Health Laboratories (DPHL). Chlorination levels must be monitored, and records maintained.

The DPH also called for real-time waste collection and disposal systems to be in place throughout the event.

Sanitation teams must be adequately staffed and supported.

All food stalls and temporary eateries must be licenced and inspected in coordination with the Food Safety Department to prevent the sale of unsafe or contaminated food.

Lodging facilities for attendees must be inspected and approved in coordination with local bodies.

Organisers, in coordination with local authorities, must conduct vector control measures such as mosquito eradication to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Surveillance systems must be established to detect any clustering of disease cases or suspected outbreaks.

In areas where outbreaks of notifiable diseases have already been reported, the feasibility of holding mass gatherings will be reviewed, and events may be restricted or postponed.

The DPH has emphasised that all organisers must cooperate with health authorities for contact tracing, health checks, and infection control measures.

Health officers are authorised to issue on-the-spot orders, inspect venues, and take corrective actions under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

Non-compliance with these measures will attract penalties as stipulated under Chapter XV of the Act, the statement warned.

