TN ranks high in infant mortality rate in country; experts say better reporting skewing numbers

Chennai, May 15 Tamil Nadu recorded 10,170 infant deaths in 2021, making up about 7.4 per cent of the 1.36 lakh infant deaths registered across India that year, according to the latest Civil Registration System (CRS) report by the Registrar General of India.

The state ranks among the top six in the country for infant mortality figures.

Despite these numbers, Tamil Nadu has made progress in reducing infant mortality.

The state’s health department recently reported a significant decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which dropped to 8.2 per 1,000 live births in 2023 — one of the lowest in the country.

Public health experts have raised concerns about interpreting data in isolation.

Dr. K. Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health, said Tamil Nadu’s position among the top six in the country could be reflective of its efficient registration system rather than poor health outcomes.

“While the numbers are accurate, they must be read with context. Tamil Nadu has one of the highest rates of timely death registration,” he said.

The CRS report shows that Tamil Nadu is among 11 states and Union Territories with over 90 per cent of deaths registered within the stipulated 21-day period.

Dr. Kolandaswamy emphasised the importance of considering other sources like the Sample Registration System (SRS) and maternal death audits for a fuller picture of infant health in the state.

A significant concentration of infant deaths was reported from urban areas. Of the total 10,170 deaths, over 9,100 occurred in cities and towns.

Chennai reported the highest at 1,731, followed by Madurai at 935 and Salem at 816.

The urban-rural divide is particularly stark. For instance, in Thanjavur district, only six infant deaths were reported from rural areas compared to 741 in urban parts — a 123-fold difference.

Vellore, Coimbatore, and Salem displayed similar trends.

In districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Tirupattur, rural areas reported zero infant deaths, while urban counts were 50, 4, and 25, respectively.

Dr. Kolandaswamy explained this pattern by pointing to healthcare infrastructure and treatment-seeking behaviour.

“Most deliveries and neonatal treatments happen in urban centres, where NICUs are located. Even rural patients often travel to cities for care,” he said.

Stillbirth data mirrored this trend. Of the 7,288 stillbirths recorded in 2021, over 6,400 occurred in urban areas.

While the CRS data underscores Tamil Nadu’s strength in death registration, it also sheds light on the continued need to address newborn health in both urban and rural contexts across the state’s nearly 10-crore population.

