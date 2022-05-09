TN to focus on 100% first dose Covid-19 vaccine: Minister

Chennai, May 9 Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family welfare Ma Subramanian has said that the state Department for Public health is planning to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said that 93.44 per cent of people above the age of 18 years have been vaccinated in the state till Sunday.

The minister said that 81.55 per cent have been administered with the second dose of vaccine. A total of 4.12 crore people have benefitted from the 28 mega vaccination camps held in the state since September 12, 2021.

Over a lakh vaccination camps have been conducted in the state and over 17 lakh doses of vaccine administered. In the 12-14 age group, 17,24,637 children accounting for 81.3 per cent of the targeted population had received the first dose and 9,42,469 or 44 per cent has received the second dose of the vaccine, the statement said.

Among the 15-18 age group, 29,69,353 or 88.74 per cent of the population had got their first dose, and 23,55,808 or 70.41 per cent the second dose, the statement said.

The minister said that all the district collectors and district medical officers were alerted to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose vaccination for all those eligible. The health workers are being directed to conduct a door-to-door survey on those who are not inoculated and get them vaccinated.

Ma Subramanian told : "The state government is in the process of completing the first dose of vaccines to all the eligible people and the district authorities including the district collectors and district medical officers have been directed to conduct campaign for vaccinating the eligible population."

