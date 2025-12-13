TN to roll out free HPV vaccination programme in Jan

Chennai, Dec 13 Tamil Nadu is set to launch a comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme by the end of January, becoming the first state in the country to provide the vaccine free of cost to adolescent girls as part of its efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

The programme will eventually cover all 38 districts of the state, but will be rolled out initially in four districts—Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri—identified as having a higher incidence of cervical cancer.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced the details while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event. According to the Minister, a total of 3.38 lakh girls across Tamil Nadu will benefit from the vaccination programme.

In the first phase, around 27,000 girls in the four high-incidence districts will be administered the initial dose. The state government has allocated Rs 36 crore in its previous Budget to implement the programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years.

“The tender process for procuring the vaccine has been finalised, and the work is nearing completion. Once the formalities are over, the vaccines will be procured, and the programme will be launched by the end of next month,” Subramanian said.

He added that training programmes for doctors and nurses on administering the vaccine had begun earlier this week.

The vaccination drive will initially target girls aged 14 years, after which it will be expanded to include those between 9 and 14 years.

Each eligible child will receive two doses of the vaccine. The programme will begin with girls studying in government and government-aided schools, the Minister said.

In the private sector, a single dose of the HPV vaccine costs nearly Rs 2,000, making the free public rollout a significant public health intervention. Highlighting the State’s achievements in HIV prevention, Subramanian said the HIV prevalence rate in India stood at 0.23 per cent, while Tamil Nadu’s rate was lower at 0.16 per cent.

The state has ensured 100 per cent screening of pregnant women for HIV and syphilis to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Tamil Nadu currently has 2,600 Nambikkai Maiyams (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres) and 81 Anti-Retroviral Therapy centres.

The Minister also said strict action had been taken against unsafe practices such as “blood art,” leading to the closure of such shops in the past, and that monitoring of needle safety and disposal continues.

He added that sustained awareness initiatives are underway to make Tamil Nadu free of HIV/AIDS by 2030.

--IANS

