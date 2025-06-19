TN: Vijay’s TVK launches medical wing, appoints Dr T Saravanan as coordinator

Chennai, June 19 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political outfit led by actor Vijay, took another step towards strengthening its organisational framework by launching a dedicated Medical Wing on Thursday.

The move is part of the party’s broader strategy to expand its grassroots outreach and social welfare initiatives. In an official statement, TVK president Vijay announced the formation of the Medical Wing and unveiled its first set of office-bearers.

Dr T. Saravanan has been appointed as the coordinator of the wing, tasked with spearheading medical and health-related activities across Tamil Nadu under the party’s banner.

To support the wing’s operations, a 14-member team of medical professionals has been inducted as joint coordinators. The newly appointed joint coordinators are Dr K Vishnu, Dr M.S. Ravi, Dr A Arun Prasath, Dr S Naresh, Dr S Aravind, Dr T. Pritheenga, Dr S Karthik, Dr Siththar Pandian, Dr M Manimegalai, Dr M Hari, Dr C Jegadha, Dr Sinora P S Mohith, Dr C Tamizhiniyan, and Dr C Vivek Pandian.

Congratulating the new appointees, Vijay said: “This team will shoulder the responsibilities of the Medical Wing in line with my guidance and directions, particularly with regard to the party’s constructive activities and service-oriented programs.”

He emphasised that the Medical Wing would function under the supervision of TVK general secretary N. Anand.

Vijay called upon all TVK functionaries and cadres across Tamil Nadu to extend their full support to the Medical Wing and actively collaborate with its initiatives.

“I am confident that this dedicated team of medical professionals will play a crucial role in furthering our mission of social welfare and public service,” he added.

The launch of the Medical Wing marks the latest in a series of structural expansions by TVK since its official entry into the political landscape.

With a growing focus on public engagement and grassroots development, the party is steadily building its internal machinery to support a full-scale political campaign.

Observers view the formation of specialised wings like this one as part of TVK’s effort to present itself as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu politics, especially ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

