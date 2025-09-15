Tobacco smoking most critical factor linked with stunting in children: WHO

New Delhi, Sep 15 Tobacco use is not only related to cancers and tuberculosis but plays a significant role in child stunting, a condition that affects nearly 150 million children worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Of the approximately 148 million stunted children in the world in 2022, 52 per cent lived in Asia and 43 per cent in Africa. Stunting is also associated with increased morbidity and mortality in children.

In a recently published document, the WHO highlights the harmful role of tobacco use in child stunting.

The publication is the 11th in a series of tobacco knowledge summaries and recaps the current evidence on the topic. It is intended for health professionals, policymakers, and public health advocates.

In the document, WHO calls on governments to strengthen tobacco control policies and protect children’s health by reducing their exposure to tobacco smoke, especially while in the womb.

“Stunting robs children of their right to grow, learn, and thrive,” said Dr Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention at WHO. “Children with parents who smoke face a higher risk of stunting.”

Stunting is impaired growth and development that children experience as a result of poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation. Children are considered stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median.

The report noted that children whose parents smoke face a higher risk of stunted growth, with risks increasing the more they are exposed. Maternal smoking during pregnancy is strongly linked to preterm birth, low birth weight, and restricted fetal growth -- all predictors of stunting by age two.

Heavy smoking during pregnancy harms the baby, with stronger effects the more the mother smokes. The harm can persist well beyond infancy. Further, evidence also shows that quitting smoking during pregnancy improves child growth outcomes.

“Tobacco smoke contains thousands of toxic chemicals that harm foetal and child development. Exposure during pregnancy contributes to growth restriction, congenital anomalies, and later chronic diseases. Second-hand smoke exposure after birth worsens respiratory infections and development problems, further raising the risk of stunting,” the report said.

The WHO urged countries to fully implement the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and its MPOWER measures -- proven strategies to cut down tobacco use and protect health. This includes protecting pregnant women and children from second-hand smoke; supporting tobacco cessation services, especially for expectant mothers; and enforcing smoke-free environments in all indoor public spaces.

