We often ignore small problems like hiccups and sneezing which can be signs of some major health problem. Some people get excessive and persistent hiccups occurs when gas form in our stomach. In such situation doctor often advice to improve diet so that the problem of gas formation in the stomach is reduced. Getting excessive hiccups are not only embarrassing, but also a health alarm.

A 24-year-old women went to doctor with excessive hiccups problem but it turned out that it was the first warning of a serious stage three cancer. Florida resident Nurse Bailey used to get hiccups very rarely. But from past two years he started having excessive hiccups, but she ignored them. It was 2022 when McBreen complained of excessive acid reflux, however, her persistent severe pain, loss of appetite, and inability to defecate prompted further investigation. A CT scan revealed a colon tumor, indicating colon cancer.

The initial acid reflux and subsequent hiccups proved to be early indicators of the disease. Bailey McBreen shared that frequent hiccups, 5-10 times a day, were his first symptom. This was unusual for him, but he initially dismissed it. Later diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, he faced a difficult battle, but ultimately overcame the disease.